Richmond’s Mayor, City Council at odds over how to deal with police misconduct

By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor says he’s confident the city will have a group in place to deal with police misconduct.

“I think the scope and size of the civilian review board in my proposal fits Richmond. And that’s what we have to focus on. What is going on here in Richmond,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Mayor introduces proposal for Richmond’s first Civilian Review Board

This week, a city council committee delayed the mayor’s proposal for police oversight for one month, saying more information is needed.

The idea of a civilian review board gained traction following the summer of unrest in 2020.

Mayor Stoney wants a seven-member task force with the group reviewing the most serious investigations done by internal affairs, among others.

“The mayor and the chief they have a majority of the recommendations to the committee and I don’t know if that’s the best thing to restore the public trust,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

However, another group, which made initial recommendations to the mayor, wanted an executive director, at least five investigators, legal counsel, an auditor, and several other support staff, among others.

“For me personally, it’s not an either-or. It’s more of something in the middle. Unfortunately, when you do things that way you don’t make anybody happy,” said Kristen Nye, Richmond City Council.

Over the next 30 days, city councilors will work on amendments to the mayor’s proposal, and go from there.

“I know we are pro CRB. How we get there is a question and so I believe it’s up to council to step up,” said Councilor Jones.

Those amendments are expected to be announced during a council committee meeting in early April.

