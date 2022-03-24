Ribbon-cutting held for new renovations at Ann Hardy Community Center
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rain on Thursday morning didn’t stop Richmond from holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Ann Hardy Community Center.
Renovation work is coming along at the center in Highland Park.
Mayor Levar Stoney was there to help mark the completion of this second phase of renovations.
The renovations included a new kitchen, bathroom, a more accessible lift and wifi.
There is still work to be done on the roof and exterior.
