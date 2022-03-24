Ribbon-cutting held for new renovations at Ann Hardy Community Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rain on Thursday morning didn’t stop Richmond from holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Ann Hardy Community Center.

Renovation work is coming along at the center in Highland Park.

NOW: @LevarStoney attends ribbon cutting for Ann Hardy Community Center. Renovations have been completed to second floor. Roof will be replaced too and some work outside building. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/cVgfSIwqNY — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) March 24, 2022

Mayor Levar Stoney was there to help mark the completion of this second phase of renovations.

The renovations included a new kitchen, bathroom, a more accessible lift and wifi.

There is still work to be done on the roof and exterior.

