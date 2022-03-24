Healthcare Pros
Police: Road closures, no parking zones to be implemented for Shamrock the Block

These road closures, and no parking zones will begin at 5:00 a.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. on March...
These road closures, and no parking zones will begin at 5:00 a.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. on March 26(Richmond Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police will implement several road closures and no parking zones for Shamrock the Block this Saturday.

No parking zones will be designated from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on March 26 for the following road closures:

  • North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad and West Leigh, West Moore streets;
  • West Moore Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue;
  • West Leigh Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue;
  • West Clay Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue, and;
  • West Marshall Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue.

Eastbound lanes of West Leigh Street between Myers Street and DMV Drive will be a no-parking zone for the same time period.

Police say drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

