Police: Road closures, no parking zones to be implemented for Shamrock the Block

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police will implement several road closures and no parking zones for Shamrock the Block this Saturday.

No parking zones will be designated from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on March 26 for the following road closures:

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad and West Leigh, West Moore streets;

West Moore Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue;

West Leigh Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue;

West Clay Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue, and;

West Marshall Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue.

Eastbound lanes of West Leigh Street between Myers Street and DMV Drive will be a no-parking zone for the same time period.

Police say drivers should expect delays.

