Police: Road closures, no parking zones to be implemented for Shamrock the Block
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police will implement several road closures and no parking zones for Shamrock the Block this Saturday.
No parking zones will be designated from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on March 26 for the following road closures:
- North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad and West Leigh, West Moore streets;
- West Moore Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue;
- West Leigh Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue;
- West Clay Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue, and;
- West Marshall Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue.
Eastbound lanes of West Leigh Street between Myers Street and DMV Drive will be a no-parking zone for the same time period.
Police say drivers should expect delays.
