Petersburg senior wins state-wide art competition with artwork of her father

By Emily Harrison
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Giello Capate sat stunned in band class as a crowd of people came forward to congratulate her for winning a state-wide “Thank a Teacher Art Contest.” She is one of three winners to be featured in the state and is something Capate said she never expected to win.

“I entered at the last minute, but it only took me a few hours to do since I knew what I wanted to make,” said Capate, a senior at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School

The contest was to create an original piece of art that will be used on thousands of thank-you notes that will be distributed to Virginia public school teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

Capate learned about the contest on the last day of submission and decided she wanted to honor her father.

“I really wanted my Dad to be on that notecard, and for students to say that’s Mr. Capate!” said Giello. “He was very passionate, working on lesson plans every night and I just really wanted to draw him doing one of the daily things he did as a teacher.”

Mr. Capate was a teacher at Petersburg High school for five years and taught biology. He recently retired from teaching, but Giello said it’s people like her father that make a big impact on students.

“I remember teachers like that, teachers that really care like my band teacher,” said Giello. “They make a difference.”

Along with winning the competition, Capate also won $2,000 that will be used for her school’s art department, and a $150 gift card.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

