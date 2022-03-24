Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Orange County man arrested on multiple sex crime charges

Eddie Crawford, 41, was arrested on Saturday, March 26.
Eddie Crawford, 41, was arrested on Saturday, March 26.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple sex crimes.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified on March 23 about a possible sexual assault of a child that happened in the county.

A joint investigation was conducted, and it was determined that the crimes happened in both Orange and Greene counties, a release said.

On March 26 around 5 p.m. Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested on charges of rape, forcible sodomy and a number of other sexually violent crimes.

Eddie Crawford, 41, of Orange County.
Eddie Crawford, 41, of Orange County. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said additional charges are expected in both counties.

Crawford is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man shot in parking lot of Henrico apartment complex
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street
Police are investigating.
Police identify 18-year-old found shot in woods
The Humanitarian Ambassadors of America, Faith and Family, as well as Mount Gilead Church and...
Family of 14 displaced from house fire gifted with temporary housing

Latest News

Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work
Mostly sunny & windy
Sunday Weather NBC12
Crowd gathered on North 25th St. for the Church Hill Irish Festival.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Richmond after two year hiatus
Temperatures will likely drop into the mid 20s Monday morning and potentially again Tuesday...
First Alert: Hard freeze likely Monday and Tuesday morning across central Virginia
The Dog Jog raised $182,000 on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Richmond SPCA 20th Annual Dog Jog and 5K run raises $182,000