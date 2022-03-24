Orange County man arrested on multiple sex crime charges

ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple sex crimes.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified on March 23 about a possible sexual assault of a child that happened in the county.

A joint investigation was conducted, and it was determined that the crimes happened in both Orange and Greene counties, a release said.

On March 26 around 5 p.m. Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested on charges of rape, forcible sodomy and a number of other sexually violent crimes.

Eddie Crawford, 41, of Orange County. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said additional charges are expected in both counties.

Crawford is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

