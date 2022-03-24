News to Know for March 24: Kids in Hopewell overdose; Hanover Schools transgender policy; Virginia flags lowered at half-staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin has ordered all state flags to be lowered at half-staff in honor of the first woman to serve as secretary of state. Let’s take a look at all of our top headlines this morning.

Seven Children Hospitalized In Hopewell

The children are being treated at area hospitals after apparent drug overdoses.

It happened at a home on South 16th Avenue around 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

Police say a mother dropped off her three children - four other kids were already at the home.

She left to go to a nearby store, leaving them unsupervised. Fire crews later arrived to find four of those children unresponsive but breathing.

Police believe all seven had taken a prescription medication.

Right now, we know that three of the children are in critical condition. The other four are expected to recover.

VCU Missing Woman

Michelle Walton (VCU Police)

VCU police are asking for help in finding a missing woman. They believe she may be in danger and in need of medical help.

Michelle Walton was dropped off at the VCU emergency room around 6:30 p.m. Monday, but she abruptly left a few hours later.

Walton was last seen around midnight Tuesday near the Exxon at North 17th and East Broad.

She was reported missing by her guardian later that afternoon.

If you see Michelle Walton, call 9-1-1.

Hanover Transgender Policy Debate

Tensions ran high at the Hanover Board of Supervisor’s meeting, last night.

It was a packed room as the community sounded off over transgender policies in Hanover Schools.

This largely centers around which bathroom students are allowed to use - whether transgender students can use the bathroom or locker room of the gender that they identify with.

A 2020 law requires school districts to adopt policies extending rights to transgender students. Some districts like Hanover either rejected those policies or created standards that fell short.

Hanover schools, voting down allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

People lined up to voice their opinions, last night aiming to pressure the school board by appealing to the county board of supervisors.

The school board, now choosing the outside, right-leaning firm ‘Alliance Defending Freedom’ to do a legal review of its equal education policies.

The ACLU has filed legal action against Hanover Schools for what it says is “a lack o protection for transgender students.”

VA Flags Lowered For Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright has died at 84. (Source: CNN/Pool/UNTV/Iraqi TV/Kark/Albright family photos/Getty Images/Makers/HuffPost/BSTV/International Committee on MIS)

Flags at the White House are being lowered to half staff in honor of former secretary of state Madeleine Albright.

Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state died of cancer yesterday at the age of 84.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996. She served in that capacity for four years.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government.

No word this morning on funeral arrangements.

Governor Youngkin has ordered all state flags be lowered in Albright’s honor through Sunday.

Bickmeier To Lead New Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority

Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier will be leaving his current post after more than 10 years to lead the new Henrico County Sports and Entertainment Au

The president of the Richmond Raceway is stepping down to take on a new role with Henrico County.

Dennis Bickmeier will oversee the county’s Sports and Entertainment Authority.

Henrico is currently building a 180-thousand square foot indoor sports and convocation center at Virginia Center Commons.

Bickmeier hopes he can use it to bring basketball and volleyball tournaments to the area, but that’s not all.

“It has the opportunity to host concerts as well. We can do the outside game in the amphitheater when it’s warm, we can do the inside concerts at that facility, " Bickmeier said.

Sports tourism is a major driving factor in Henrico’s economy. In 2021, even with limited indoor events due to the pandemic, the county hosted 160 tournaments; generating nearly $60 million.

Humid Day With Rain Likely

Today is going to be a very humid day with rain likely. The heaviest rain is expected to fall on the southeastern side of Richmond. But the good news is, we will have a pretty dry weekend.

The highs are expected to be around 70.

Final Thought

“Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” --- Maya Angelou

