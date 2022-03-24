Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.(HNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a man fell to his death from a hotel balcony Tuesday.

Investigators said the 39-year-old tourist, who was visiting Honolulu from Southern California, was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the neighboring room where his friend was staying. He ended up falling in the process.

Officials said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and his body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 children being treated at hospital after taking suspected prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Crews suspended their search at Roslyn Landing Park overnight but kept the roads blocked off.
Search for missing Chesterfield man resumes in the Appomattox River
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour
I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

Latest News

Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor,...
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank
This week in history, Henry “Box” Brown, an enslaved man in Virginia, sealed himself inside a...
This Week in History: Enslaved man Henry ‘Box’ Brown mails himself to freedom
Sherbert "Strawberry" Maddox was found dead inside a refrigerator at her home in Providence, R.I.
Woman's body found in refrigerator
Herbert Jones, Jr. and Christopher Meeks
Deputies: Two men arrested, one suspect wanted in Hanover catalytic converter thefts