Louisa County gets update on broadband project

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The project to bring broadband internet to Louisa County is coming along, and this week the Board of Supervisors got an update on the process.

Firefly, the company laying the fiber which will connect many to the internet, is now in Rappahannock Electric Cooperative territory, laying 15 to 20 miles of fiber a week, according to Supervisor Duane Adams.

Adams says people across the county are excited.

“I’ve seen pictures on social media of kids holding up signs, ‘Welcome Firefly.’ I’ve heard stories from the crews where people are bringing them cookies and cakes and doughnuts. They are excited because the pandemic has exposed the digital divide,” Adams said.

He says the target date to finish the project is by the end of 2025.

