Heated debate at Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting over transgender policies in schools

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - There was a heated debate at the Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting over transgender policies in Hanover Schools.

They took about 30 minutes for public comment before they entered the regular meeting agenda.

Public comment was expected to resume again after the regular portion of the meeting, but supervisors said that might be late into the night.

Earlier this month, the Hanover School Board voted to allow a conservative-leaning group to do a free legal review of the district’s equal education policy.

The ACLU has threatened legal action for what it says is a lack of protection for transgender students.

The ACLU of Virginia has already filed suit against the Hanover School Board over its failure to develop a transgender bathroom policy in accordance with state law.

Again, no decision was made Wednesday night. The meeting was simply an opportunity for public comment.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.