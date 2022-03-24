Healthcare Pros
Governor touts tax relief in television ad

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The statewide election is history, but the campaigning continues for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin appears in a new television commercial funded by his political action committee, urging state lawmakers to pass a budget that includes his tax relief proposals.

“I think the way he presents this is saying, let’s get this done, in a positive way,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. “I think in terms of the public it does put pressure on the legislators.”

House and Senate negotiators are still trying to strike a deal on the state budget.

Wednesday, Youngkin said he would call lawmakers back to Richmond for a special session April 4.

