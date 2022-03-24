Deputies: Two men arrested, one suspect wanted in Hanover catalytic converter thefts

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover have arrested two men following numerous catalytic converter thefts in the county.

Herbert D. Jones, Jr., 28, of Richmond and Christopher Meeks, 38, of Henrico have been charged with the following:

Felony (x2) Grand Larceny

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Felony (x2) Vandalism

Felony Trespassing and Possession of Burglary Tools

Jones and Meeks are currently at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Deputies say they are still looking for Kristopher M. Williams, 31, of Richmond, and he is wanted on the same charges.

Kristopher Williams (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.