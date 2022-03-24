Deputies: Two men arrested, one suspect wanted in Hanover catalytic converter thefts
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover have arrested two men following numerous catalytic converter thefts in the county.
Herbert D. Jones, Jr., 28, of Richmond and Christopher Meeks, 38, of Henrico have been charged with the following:
- Felony (x2) Grand Larceny
- Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
- Felony (x2) Vandalism
- Felony Trespassing and Possession of Burglary Tools
Jones and Meeks are currently at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Deputies say they are still looking for Kristopher M. Williams, 31, of Richmond, and he is wanted on the same charges.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
