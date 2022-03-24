Healthcare Pros
Crews battle house fire in Richmond

Richmond firefighters battled a house fire on Thursday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters battled a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews arrived around 4:09 p.m. at the house along Minefee Street.

Once there, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.

Crews made an interior attack, and everyone was able to make it out safely.

The damage appears to be concentrated on the first level and part of the roof.

The fire was under control around 4:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

