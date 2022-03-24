Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Schools announce zero bus driver vacancies

Chesterfield schools currently has 499 bus drivers taking students to and from school
Chesterfield schools currently has 499 bus drivers taking students to and from school(PxHere)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Good news out of Chesterfield, the school district has announced that it’s 100% staffed with bus drivers.

Bus delays in Chesterfield continue as school district experiences driver shortage

At the beginning of the school year, the school system hired more than 100 new bus drivers, which means that 499 school bus drivers are now transporting Chesterfield County students to and from school.

Chesterfield Schools hires nearly 200 bus drivers, eliminates all double-back routes

Chesterfield’s Superintendent Merv Daugherty thanked everyone who helped out in this effort to get students to school safely in the midst of the shortage.

“We’re better together,” Dr. Daugherty said. “We can solve anything as long as we talk about it, we look at the problem, and we come together for a solution.”

