Chesterfield Schools announce zero bus driver vacancies

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Good news out of Chesterfield, the school district has announced that it’s 100% staffed with bus drivers.

At the beginning of the school year, the school system hired more than 100 new bus drivers, which means that 499 school bus drivers are now transporting Chesterfield County students to and from school.

Chesterfield’s Superintendent Merv Daugherty thanked everyone who helped out in this effort to get students to school safely in the midst of the shortage.

“We’re better together,” Dr. Daugherty said. “We can solve anything as long as we talk about it, we look at the problem, and we come together for a solution.”

