Chesterfield organizations look to collect thousands of diapers, baby wipes for families in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two organizations are looking to collect thousands of diapers and baby wipes for families in need in the Chesterfield County area.

This month, Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First and Infant and Toddler Connection in Chesterfield are hosting their annual diaper drive to provide these essentials to parents.

“A few years ago, we discovered that many of our families were struggling to purchase diapers,” said Ashley Rogers, program coordinator for Families First. “One of the reasons families were having that struggle is because traditional support, such as WIC or SNAP benefits don’t cover the purchase of diapers and wipes.”

Over the last couple of years, Leslie Pakula with the Chesterfield Infant Program said this demand has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen an increase in the need for diapers dramatically,” Pakula said.

Skyrocketing costs for products also weigh the growing demand due to inflation.

“Diapers and wipes are very expensive and, again, not covered by Medicaid for this age group,” Pakula said. “Parents are having to make decisions between formula and food or toys even.”

These organizers hope to provide an essential to parents who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Just being able to offer them diapers or wipes takes that stress and pressure, both financially and emotionally, off the family so that they can focus on what their children really need,” Pakula said.

So far, around 8,000 diapers have been collected for this year’s drive, with a goal to get 50,000 diapers.

There’s also a special call for members of youth and local organizations to step in and donate, but residents and businesses can also lend a helping hand.

“Each donation that we receive will go to a family right here in our own community and have a tremendous impact on that family,” Rogers said.

If you’re interested in donating, you can reach out to Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator at rogersa@chesterfield.gov, or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at pakulal@chesterfield.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.