Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On March 20, 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1200 Block of Rockfish Rd. for a sexual assault.

The suspect, 57-year-old Robert Fitzgerald Jackson of Waynesboro, was the caretaker of the elderly female victim. A different caretaker of the victim walked into the victim’s bedroom and allegedly caught the suspect, Jackson, touching the victim inappropriately.

Jackson is charged with 1 count of aggravated sexual battery.

The sheriff’s office did not arrest the suspect. Another jurisdiction, possibly Waynesboro, served the warrant.

Jackson is not currently in Middle River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.