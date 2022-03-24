Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On March 20, 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1200 Block of Rockfish Rd. for a sexual assault.

The suspect, 57-year-old Robert Fitzgerald Jackson of Waynesboro, was the caretaker of the elderly female victim. A different caretaker of the victim walked into the victim’s bedroom and allegedly caught the suspect, Jackson, touching the victim inappropriately.

Jackson is charged with 1 count of aggravated sexual battery.

The sheriff’s office did not arrest the suspect. Another jurisdiction, possibly Waynesboro, served the warrant.

Jackson is not currently in Middle River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 children being treated at hospital after taking suspected prescription medication
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Crews suspended their search at Roslyn Landing Park overnight but kept the roads blocked off.
Search for missing Chesterfield man resumes in the Appomattox River
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour
I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

Latest News

Miyares says the goal of the “Protecting Americans Action Fund” is to have district attorneys...
Attorney General Miyares launches ‘Protecting Americans Action Fund’
Latina Townes
RPD: Missing one-year-old found safe, mother charged with abduction
Petersburg senior wins state-wide art competition with artwork of her father
Petersburg senior wins state-wide art competition with artwork of her father
These road closures, and no parking zones will begin at 5:00 a.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. on March...
Police: Road closures, no parking zones to be implemented for Shamrock the Block
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side after $7,400 was stolen from his bank account. Steve...
‘What if I needed that to pay rent?’: After fraudulent check & two-month wait, man gets $7,400 back from Truist Bank