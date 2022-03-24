Attorney General Miyares launches ‘Protecting Americans Action Fund’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching a new organization he claims will help fight crime.

He says the goal of the “Protecting Americans Action Fund” is to have district attorneys elected - who will implement and enforce the laws against violent criminals.

That organization will discuss the recent attacks on homeless people in D-C and New York.

Last week, Miyares claimed Fairfax county’s prosecutor is to blame for the crime spree - saying the victims could have been spared if the suspect faced harsher punishment on three felony charges last year.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney fired back at Miyares, saying that kind of talk coming from the Attorney General is shameful and speaks poorly of him as a public servant.

