Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Rain likely today/tonight/tomorrow with a cool pattern developing after

Thunderstorms possible starting this evening
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get your rain gear ready. Rain is likely today and tomorrow. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out tonight/tomorrow morning.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the morning. Rain likely during afternoon and into the evening. A strong storm can’t be completely ruled out late in the evening into early tomorrow. Highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%) Humidity climbs quite high for March this evening/tonight.

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning with an isolated storm possible. The rain could linger into the afternoon especially east of I-95. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 80%) Total rain amounts of 1/2 to as much as 2 inches (in localized downpours) expected. Could be higher in isolated storms.

Friday: Partly Sunny Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Potential frost Sunday night and Monday night, with lows in the low 30s or upper 20s, especially in rural spots.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low around 30, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low around 30, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield

Latest News

Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday
Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday
Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday
Tuesday Forecast: Best weather day of the week
Tuesday Forecast: Best Weather Day of the Week
Forecast: Another nice day Tuesday, then turning unsettled