Wednesday Forecast: Rain likely today/tonight/tomorrow with a cool pattern developing after

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get your rain gear ready. Rain is likely today and tomorrow. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out tonight/tomorrow morning.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the morning. Rain likely during afternoon and into the evening. A strong storm can’t be completely ruled out late in the evening into early tomorrow. Highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%) Humidity climbs quite high for March this evening/tonight.

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning with an isolated storm possible. The rain could linger into the afternoon especially east of I-95. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 80%) Total rain amounts of 1/2 to as much as 2 inches (in localized downpours) expected. Could be higher in isolated storms.

Friday: Partly Sunny Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Potential frost Sunday night and Monday night, with lows in the low 30s or upper 20s, especially in rural spots.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low around 30, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low around 30, highs in the mid 50s.

