VUU guard selected to play in HBCU All-Star Game

Virginia Union University
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Union University basketball player will take the court in the HBCU All-Star Game.

Jordan Peebles - a guard from Emporia - was selected to play in the inaugural game, highlighting 22 of the top players across four major HBCU conferences.

It will be played during Final Four Weekend on April 3 in New Orleans.

Peebles was also selected to play the College Basketball All-Star Game on April 23.

