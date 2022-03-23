Healthcare Pros
Virginia General Assembly to convene for special session on April 4

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers will be back in Richmond next month for their special session to finalize unfinished business, including the state budget.

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the session will be held Monday, April 4.

Along with the budget, the House and Senate will also decide on the governor’s three-month gas tax holiday, which Youngkin’s administration says would save Virginians around 26 cents per gallon.

The special session could take up to a day or more.

