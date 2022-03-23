University of Richmond moving to ‘Green Stage’ as it relaxes COVID restrictions
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in two years - the University of Richmond is moving to the green stage of its physical distancing framework.
Starting Monday, many of the school’s COVID mitigation measures will be relaxed.
Meetings and events can be held with no COVID-related cap on attendance.
