University of Richmond moving to ‘Green Stage’ as it relaxes COVID restrictions

For the first time in two years, #URichmond is moving to the Green Stage of our Physical Distancing Framework. This... Posted by University of Richmond on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Starting Monday, many of the school’s COVID mitigation measures will be relaxed.

Meetings and events can be held with no COVID-related cap on attendance.

