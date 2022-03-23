Healthcare Pros
University of Richmond moving to ‘Green Stage’ as it relaxes COVID restrictions

Starting Monday, many of the school’s COVID mitigation measures will be relaxed.
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in two years - the University of Richmond is moving to the green stage of its physical distancing framework.

For the first time in two years, #URichmond is moving to the Green Stage of our Physical Distancing Framework. This...

Posted by University of Richmond on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Starting Monday, many of the school’s COVID mitigation measures will be relaxed.

Meetings and events can be held with no COVID-related cap on attendance.

