Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash closes I-95 north in Hanover County

A tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 95 north in Hanover County on Wednesday afternoon.
A tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 95 north in Hanover County on Wednesday afternoon.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 95 north in Hanover County on Wednesday afternoon.

All northbound lanes about one mile from Lewistown Road were closed.

VDOT said traffic is getting by on the Exit 86 ramp, but there was a three-mile backup.

Drivers should use an alternate route and expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

Latest News

VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour
I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County
Traffic alert generic
Water main issue closes portion of Petersburg street
A road closure sign
Part of road in Hanover County to close for culvert replacement
The project is expected to be complete in October
Weekday paving on Courthouse Road (Rt. 155) to begin Wednesday