Tractor-trailer crash closes I-95 north in Hanover County

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 95 north in Hanover County on Wednesday afternoon.

All northbound lanes about one mile from Lewistown Road were closed.

VDOT said traffic is getting by on the Exit 86 ramp, but there was a three-mile backup.

Drivers should use an alternate route and expect delays.

