‘This is aligned with my purpose:” Richmond photographer gives photos new life

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The work of a Richmond photographer is being seen across the globe, as her gift for photo restoration is going viral on social media.

Samia Minnicks started her photography business in 2014, but has always loved being behind the lens.

“Knowing the same way I look at my aunts wedding pictures from the 1940s is the same way generations form now will look at pictures I have taken ---that means a lot to me,” explained Minnicks.

Samia Minnicks loves to breath new life into old photographs
Samia Minnicks loves to breath new life into old photographs(NBC 12)

The Meadowbrook High School grad, went on to get a business degree from Virginia State University in 2012. By 2014, she jumped into photography full time, her business, launching her business and specializing in weddings, branding for businesses and photo restoration.

Richmond photographer restores old photos.
Richmond photographer restores old photos.(NBC 12)

“I love before and after’s. To see what a picture once was and see how I am able to bring it back to life, it is very rewarding for me,” she said. “I started doing photo restoration because I did not get to know my grandparent, they were all deceased before i could walk or talk. I learned about them through the pictures my parents had and the stories that went along with them.”

Minnicks decided to start scanning the pictures into the computer and using photoshop. She has been restoring photos for years, but during the beginning of the pandemic, looking for more to do, Minnicks asked people to send her photos she could work on.

“Someone sent me the only picture they had of their father,” she explained. “I think that is something we take for granted. I wasn’t able to make it perfect, but it was perfect to them.”

Minnicks recently posted a video on Tik Tok, showing the process of restoring a photo. It has been viewed more than 5 million times.

“I really think that it is not only my passion project, it is aligned with my purpose,” said Minnicks. “I truly believe my purpose is telling stories and celebrating stories of people of color. I think a lot of time our stories are told in specific ways or not told at all, so to capture our joy our success in ways that are set in stone and shared for generations--that excites me.”

