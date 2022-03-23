Healthcare Pros
State budget negotiations continue, two weeks after General Assembly adjourned

Budget negotiations continue in Richmond, two weeks after lawmakers adjourned the regular session of the General Assembly.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after the regular session of the General Assembly ended, we’re still waiting for a compromise on the state budget.

Lawmakers left Richmond earlier this month without passing a new two- year spending plan, and negotiators have been working behind the scenes to strike a deal.

What’s most unusual, says Virginia Tech professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton, is the silence surrounding those talks.

“I find it interesting that perhaps a lot is going on behind the scenes, and the Governor has said he’d rather have a good budget than to rush it, but it’s the silence, not the public debate about the budget, that I find highly unusual,” Denton said.

What we’re seeing, Denton said, is a dance between Democrats and Republicans who want to say they prevailed on their budget priorities.

But he remains optimistic we will see a compromise, perhaps by early April.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

