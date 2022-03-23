Healthcare Pros
Some restrooms reopen at Glen Allen High School following vandalism

Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Restrooms in two hallways of Glen Allen High School will reopen after their closures earlier this week, according to administrators.

In an email sent to families on Wednesday, administrators said that restrooms in two upstairs hallways would reopen starting Thursday.

“Students will need to sign in when entering the restrooms, as this helps with our accountability,” the email said.

The main bathrooms in the common areas of the school will also be available for use. Meanwhile, restrooms in two other hallways will remain closed.

“We appreciate our students’ flexibility with these changes,” the email said. “We are asking families to partner with us to discuss with their student(s) ways in which they can help ensure the safety and security of our building. This includes not vandalizing property, reporting concerning behaviors, and following school rules about being in their assigned locations.”

Vandalism causes several bathroom closures at a Henrico high school

The original closures come after reports of vandalism at the school.

A Henrico County Public Schools spokeswoman said the vandalism in the bathrooms included students writing on bathroom stalls, and in one case, a soap dispenser was removed from the wall.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

