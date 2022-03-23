Healthcare Pros
Sen. Kaine weighs in on confirmation hearings of Judge Jackson

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is weighing in on the confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sen. Kaine said Wednesday, March 23, that he voted for Judge Jackson when she was being considered for the District Court Position and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

He says she’s a “very fine nominee,” noting the importance of her being the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

“When I started law school, there were nine men on the Supreme Court and that had been the way it was since the court began. The prospect of having now four out of nine Supreme Court justices being women is a powerful statement about the degree to which we can make progress,” Kaine said.

The senator will be meeting with the judge one-on-one after the confirmation hearings.

