Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises return April 1

Riverfront Canal cruise tour boat
Riverfront Canal cruise tour boat((Source: NBC12))
By Terrance Dixon
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just a little over a week, the Riverfront Canal Cruises returns, kicking off its 22nd season!

Starting April 1, you can embark on a tour and hear about the development of the Kanawha Canal, all while admiring some of Richmond’s most famous landmarks.

“We love taking people and their families out on the boat,” said Alex Dahm, operations manager at Venture Richmond. “It’s been a long two years. We did operate last year on a limited basis offering charters only, but were ready to open up to the public just the way we always have been.”

The Riverfront Canal Cruises are back afloat. From April through November, you can to spend 40 minutes along on the Kanawha Canal learning about the history that flows through Richmond.

“It covers everything from the Powhatan Indians first meeting up with Christopher Newport and his cohort coming up from Jamestown then it extends all the way through the 17th and 18th century up to the present day,” said Dahm.

As spring turns to summer and those temperatures rise, the canal is a great place to sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.

“This is a place where you can take out-of-town guests; you can take mom, dad, the kids,” said Dahm.

The boat tours seat 28 passengers and operate seven days a week from May through September, with varying hours in April, October and November.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Riverfront Canal Cruises in 2022,” said Dahm.

If you’re interested in a Riverfront tour, click here for tickets.

Riverfront Canal cruise tour boat
Riverfront Canal cruise tour boat((Source: NBC12))

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

