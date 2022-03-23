Richmond council, school board come to compromise over George Wythe construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, the Richmond school board met with the Richmond City Council to find common ground over the construction of a new George Wythe High School. But for most of the two-hour meeting, the gridlock continued as discussion intensified over how the long-awaited school is built and who gets to lead its construction.

The power struggle has only grown between the city and school leaders over the last few months, as they both believe they should have control of building new schools.

The majority of council and some board members want the school to be built at 2,000 enrollment to account for projected increases in population in the city’s south side. Still, other board members believe 1,600 is adequate to meet George Wythe’s needs.

“Whether the school is big or whether the school is small, at the end of the day, we need to think outside the box, but let’s get the building built first,” said 7th District Board Member Cheryl Burke.

“We’re going to sit here and say, ‘well, we need 2,000 students in the building,’ and we don’t have a corresponding discussion of how we’re going to support them and take care of them,” said the 5th District Board Member Stephanie Rizzi. “I’m not interested in hearing a discussion.”

Along with who has control, the two are also at odds over making sure the school stays on budget and getting it done, ideally within the next two years so the building can open in 2024. Ultimately, no progress was made on a timeline for when the high school could be built. Members of the board and council openly blamed each other for unavoidable delays in Wythe’s construction and completion date.

“The project has been delayed because the council has refused to release the money to allow us to procure an architect to initiate the design, a contract that we have had ready for a while,” 4th District School Board Member Jonathan Young said.

“To say that we have delayed it is because we have questions on both sides,” responded 1st District Councilman Adreas Addison. “This is a joint discussion, and to point blame in one direction is not accurate. What I see here is a discussion about being accountable.”

In December, city council hit the brakes on a decision to give RPS $7 million to build George Wythe.

Then in February, Superintendent Jason Kamras said a contract for the design of the school is ready to go as soon as the funding differences are resolved. School Board Vice-Chair Kenya Gibson pressured council members to release the funding, garnering support from other council members who agree with the board’s stance that schools should build schools.

“The RFP has been evaluated. As I understand, a vendor is ready to be selected a contract has already been issued,” Gibson said. “We’re ready to move forward, and all that remains now is for the council to transfer our funds.”

“I do believe it is the school board’s responsibility and duty to build schools,” 4th district councilwoman Kristen Nye said. “I thought we should have transferred this when it was first on our agenda in December.”

Despite the infighting, there are signs of a possible compromise. After tense arguments, the council agreed to hold a vote Monday on whether or not to release the $7.3 million in funds to the board to get the ball rolling on its plans for Wythe.

In addition, the council says they would like the school board to consider increasing the proposed population from 1,600 to 1,800 students though it says funding is not contingent on that.

“A separate discussion and request are that the school board also look at that census or the enrollment that is currently being projected in their deliberations and discussions about schools moving forward and their enrollment on it. But it is not something that’s contingent,” council president Cynthia Newville said.

