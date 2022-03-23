Healthcare Pros
RHHD now offering at-home COVID-19 vaccines through Doses on Demand program

RHHD says Doses on Demand appointments are normally offered about two weeks out from when an...
RHHD says Doses on Demand appointments are normally offered about two weeks out from when an individual calls, but there are same-day walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics available.(john locher | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND/HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are now offering residents free at-home COVID-19 vaccines through a program called Doses on Demand.

RHHD says the program will allow residents who are interested in receiving a vaccine to call the RHHD hotline to schedule a time for nurses to come to their home to give adult and child primary series and booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccine types.

Joanna Cirillo, who serves as the Public Health Nurse Supervisor spoke about this program.

“We previously offered this program for folks who were very ill, elderly, or who had extreme difficulty leaving their house,” Cirillo said. “But now, with lower demand, we’re able to offer more individualized services to everyone and make it as easy as possible for folks to get a vaccine… we hope this helps folks get vaccinated and boosted who might have challenges like transportation, child care, etc.”

RHHD says Doses on Demand appointments are normally offered about two weeks out from when an individual calls, but there are same-day walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics available.

If you would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Doses on Demand, you can call 804-205-3501 to schedule an appointment.

