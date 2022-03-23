Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RHHD hopeful as Moderna moves forward with COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6

Richmond health leaders estimate, once approved, parents could see a COVID-19 shot available,...
Richmond health leaders estimate, once approved, parents could see a COVID-19 shot available, for those under the age of 6, possibly by the end of April.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond health leaders estimate, once approved, parents could see a COVID-19 shot available, for those under the age of 6, possibly by the end of April.

Moderna is moving forward with a COVID-19 vaccine for those under six.

“Right now this is the age group that currently does not have an available product for them to be vaccinated. So we were all really excited to see that the studies showed robust immune response for these kids,” said Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The company says the vaccine includes two, 25-microgram doses. That’s one-quarter of the same Moderna vaccine given to adults. The doses are supposed to be given 28 days apart.

“We’re excited that Moderna is putting forward their emergency use authorization for this age group,” said Dr. Kimbrough.

Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says its ready for a COVID-19 vaccine for the estimated 26,000 children in those areas.

The data indicates that the vaccine may not be effective at preventing COVID-19 infections from the omicron variant, but it would be effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalizations in this age group.

In Richmond, health leaders say it’s another tool against the virus.

“I know a lot of parents are anxiously waiting to hear when they can get their toddlers and their young ones vaccinated and I know that they’ve been anxious for a long time,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

If approved, the health department suggests, parents seeking out a shot, should first talk to their pediatrician, or head to your local pharmacy.

The health department will also offer up vaccines for this age group, after the feds give the okay.

“They’re still seeing children with persistent symptoms when they get infection with COVID and that’s preventable if they get vaccinated,” said Dr. Viray.

Meanwhile, after a delay, Pfizer is now set to re-submit new data for its five and under vaccine in April.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

Latest News

If you are one of the many allergy sufferers here in Central Virginia and you feel as if this...
Allergy season came earlier, got stronger in Richmond area this year, experts say
Virginia State University
VSU adjusts mask policy on campus
According to Dr. Apel, half a million Rotator Cuff surgeries are performed in the U.S. each year.
Research shows rotator cuff surgery patients can return to driving faster after procedure
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia