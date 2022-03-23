RHHD hopeful as Moderna moves forward with COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond health leaders estimate, once approved, parents could see a COVID-19 shot available, for those under the age of 6, possibly by the end of April.

Moderna is moving forward with a COVID-19 vaccine for those under six.

“Right now this is the age group that currently does not have an available product for them to be vaccinated. So we were all really excited to see that the studies showed robust immune response for these kids,” said Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The company says the vaccine includes two, 25-microgram doses. That’s one-quarter of the same Moderna vaccine given to adults. The doses are supposed to be given 28 days apart.

“We’re excited that Moderna is putting forward their emergency use authorization for this age group,” said Dr. Kimbrough.

Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says its ready for a COVID-19 vaccine for the estimated 26,000 children in those areas.

The data indicates that the vaccine may not be effective at preventing COVID-19 infections from the omicron variant, but it would be effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalizations in this age group.

In Richmond, health leaders say it’s another tool against the virus.

“I know a lot of parents are anxiously waiting to hear when they can get their toddlers and their young ones vaccinated and I know that they’ve been anxious for a long time,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

If approved, the health department suggests, parents seeking out a shot, should first talk to their pediatrician, or head to your local pharmacy.

The health department will also offer up vaccines for this age group, after the feds give the okay.

“They’re still seeing children with persistent symptoms when they get infection with COVID and that’s preventable if they get vaccinated,” said Dr. Viray.

Meanwhile, after a delay, Pfizer is now set to re-submit new data for its five and under vaccine in April.

