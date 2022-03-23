Police search for missing man who may be in need of medical care

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing man who may be in need of medical.

Justin Black, 27, was reported missing on March 21.

He has not been to work nor has his family heard from him.

The family last had contact with him on March 18 and was last seen in Richmond on March 20.

Police said Black needs medication and may be in need of medical care.

He was last known to be driving a 2007 orange Pontiac G5 with Virginia registration - VLZ-3390.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000, Detective Schihl at 804-501-5304 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

