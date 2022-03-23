Police: Partial IED, bomb-making materials among items found in Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - According to police documents, a partial IED and bomb-making materials were among the items found at home in the Westham neighborhood last week.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Henrico Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 7200 block of W. Durwood Crescent.

Police said that records show that there have been 47 calls for service at the home over the past five years, 20 of which resulted in reports being made.

Henrico Police said the investigation into the Durwood Crescent home stemmed from a call on Wednesday for an alleged domestic assault complaint on Southmill Drive.

Henrico Police arrested 21-year-old Sydney Crowe on outstanding warrants. Upon further investigations into this incident, Henrico Police also arrested 52-year-old Michael Hardy, who is facing charges of alleged strangulation and assault.

During a search warrant conducted on Thursday afternoon, items in the home “prompted officers to exit and secure the area.”

According to the affidavit, officials found firework mortars, three smoke bombs, a partial IED and bomb-making material. Drugs and firearms were also found inside the home.

Around 30 families were evacuated from the neighborhood during the multi-day investigation, and others were told to shelter in place.

