Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Chesterfield.

Police said they were called to the 3300 block of Tanners Way for the report of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead in a wooded area.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

