Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Chesterfield.

Police said they were called to the 3300 block of Tanners Way for the report of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead in a wooded area.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
The measure bars any vehicle from having the front bumper higher than the back by four inches...
Governor Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ Ban
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Henrico Schools says several bathrooms are closed at Glen Allen H.S. due to a rise in vandalism.
Vandalism causes several bathroom closures at a Henrico high school
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified

Latest News

Virginia Union University
VUU guard selected to play in HBCU All-Star Game
A robotics team in Chesterfield County is advancing to the Tri-State Championship.
Chesterfield robotics team advances to Tri-State Championship
Budget negotiations continue in Richmond, two weeks after lawmakers adjourned the regular...
State budget negotiations continue, two weeks after General Assembly adjourned
Eleni Frank, Mccallum Parrish and Emily Cha are friends inside and outside of the classroom and...
Radford Nursing students save a motorist’s life in Salem