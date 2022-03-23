Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Chesterfield.
Police said they were called to the 3300 block of Tanners Way for the report of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found a person dead in a wooded area.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
