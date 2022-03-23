Police arrest three teens in connection to murder of 18-year-old

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County have arrested three teens in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old who was found dead in the woods back in March.

Police said they were called to the 3300 block of Tanners Way for the report of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

When officers arrived, they found Kyshawn T. Johnson, 18, dead in a wooded area. He had been shot multiple times.

Detectives have identified three juvenile boys, one 15-years-old and the other two 16-years-old. . They also requested and obtained petitions of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The 15-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds were also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

All three teens were arrested on Friday, April 22 and are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Officers say the investigation indicates Johnson and the three teenage boys knew each other.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.