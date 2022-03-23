News to Know for March 23: George Wythe update; Allergy season is here early; Rain likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get your rain gear ready. Rain is likely today and tomorrow. However, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out for today, and tomorrow morning. Let’s dive into our forecast and our other top headlines.

Council & Board Make Compromise Over George Wythe

Construction of a new George Wythe High School remains at a standstill.

Last night, the school board met with city council, hoping to find common ground.

Both sides have been at odds over the project for more than a year - going back and forth on the size of the school, the cost, and a time frame for construction.

After tense arguments, the council agreed to hold a vote Monday on whether or not to release the $7.3 million in funds to the board to get the ball rolling on its plans for Wythe.

New Orleans Tornado Kills 1

The outbreak of violent storms turned deadly after a 73-year-old Texas woman was killed. (CNN, WLBT, KXII, KTVT, WFAA, KEYE, FIRSTHAND WEATHER, TWITTER)

At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a tornado rips through New Orleans.

The massive tornado blew through the area during a live broadcast.

Some homes have been ripped from their foundations in the city’s iconic French Quarter.

Thousands are currently without power and crews are still trying to rescue people from trapped homes right now.

The same storm system also hit Mississippi and Alabama last night, causing significant damage in those states.

Henrico Roundabout Safety Concerns

A temporary roundabout was constructed at the intersection of Oak Hill Lane and Doron Lane. This is just one of several placed in five different neighborhoods a

Today, Henrico residents will have a chance to talk to county leaders about several temporary roundabouts created in the last few months.

The roundabouts were put in place to address the number of complaints about speeding in several neighborhoods.

However, residents say they’re causing even more safety concerns - saying some drivers are not following the rules of the roundabout. Instead, they’re going against the flow of traffic.

“Had there been another car that did not know the other car was coming into their exit, they may have had a head-on collision,” said Tiarra Brown, who lives in the neighborhood.

Tiarra Brown and others feel a better solution could be put in place. Brown would like to see speed bumps or even speed dips put in place to make drivers slow down.

Tonight’s meeting is set for 6 at the Fairfield Library.

Have Your Allergies Been Acting Up Lately?

If you are one of the many allergy sufferers in Central Virginia and you feel as if this season came earlier and with greater force, you are not just imagining

If you have seasonal allergies - you already know that this season hit early, and the pollen has been intense.

Experts blame the warmer temperatures for the early pollen count spike.

It’s already coating trees and cars across central Virginia.

However, even with the rain expected this week, many people may not find relief.

Allergists say storms can sometimes stir up mold and pollen - ultimately making symptoms worse. So they’re reminding people to take their medicine every day to make sure it’s effective.

Grab Your Rain Gear!

You might want to grab your umbrella and rain jacket for the next few days, as we expect rain to be likely today and tomorrow.

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with a few showers in the morning, and rain likely during the afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s.

Final Thought

“The hard days are what make you stronger.” – Aly Raisman

