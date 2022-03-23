Navy sailor pleads guilty to commercial sex trafficking charge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A United States Navy sailor pleaded guilty to commercial sex trafficking following an investigation that started in early November.

On Tuesday, Charles Milton Cranston, Jr., 45, of Chesapeake, appeared in court for his plea hearing, following a grand jury indictment on March 14.

On Nov. 18, 2021, Cranston was arrested on one count of commercial sex trafficking at a Norfolk base.

Henrico Police’s VICE Unit led the investigation and worked alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Cranston’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 24.

