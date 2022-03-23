Missing woman may need medical attention, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for a missing woman, who they say may need medical attention.

Michelle Walton was reported missing by her guardian on March 22.

Walton was dropped off at the VCU Health ER around 6:30 p.m. on March 21. She left the ER around 9:30 p.m. and was last seen in the area of the Exxon gas station located at North 17th Street and East Broad Street after midnight on March 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

