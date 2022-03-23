Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Missing woman may need medical attention, police say

Michelle Walton
Michelle Walton(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for a missing woman, who they say may need medical attention.

Michelle Walton was reported missing by her guardian on March 22.

Walton was dropped off at the VCU Health ER around 6:30 p.m. on March 21. She left the ER around 9:30 p.m. and was last seen in the area of the Exxon gas station located at North 17th Street and East Broad Street after midnight on March 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot