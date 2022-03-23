Healthcare Pros
Missing woman dropped off at VCU Health ER found safe

Michelle Walton
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for a missing woman, who they say may need medical attention.

Michelle Walton was reported missing by her guardian on March 22.

Walton was dropped off at the VCU Health ER around 6:30 p.m. on March 21. She left the ER around 9:30 p.m. and was last seen in the area of the Exxon gas station located at North 17th Street and East Broad Street after midnight on March 22.

She was found safe Saturday, March 26.

