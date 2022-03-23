Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say

A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim wounded.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a truck driver about to lose his job fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Chicago company where he worked before he shot and wounded a former co-worker at another company and later took his own life.

Burr Ridge Police say the first shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Winners Freight.

They say 31-year-old Jeremy Spicer of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, killed 30-year-old Nicola Misovic and then went to a nearby company where he once worked and shot and wounded a 31-year-old female employee.

Police say Spicer walked about a mile to another business and was sitting outside when he killed himself with his gun shortly after an officer arrived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
Lawmakers opt for study over elimination of jail, prison fees
Spring break travel crowds are back at Richmond International Airport.
TSA at Richmond Airport: Spring break travel surge in full swing
The site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes