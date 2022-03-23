Man charged in deadly motel shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have charged a man in connection to a deadly motel shooting.

Mike Stewart was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Stephen Harris. Police said he was shot and killed at the California Inn on March 4.

Stewart is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.