I-95 South closed after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Stafford County Wednesday morning.

At 8:32 a.m., troopers responded to the crash that occurred at mile marker 135.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the road and collided with a guard rail actuator. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire.

The driver sustained serious injuries, and I-95 South is currently shut down.

VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.