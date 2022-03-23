Healthcare Pros
I-95 South closed after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Stafford County Wednesday morning.

At 8:32 a.m., troopers responded to the crash that occurred at mile marker 135.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the road and collided with a guard rail actuator. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire.

The driver sustained serious injuries, and I-95 South is currently shut down.

VDOT is on the scene assisting with a detour.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

