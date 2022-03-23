Henrico names first leader of new sports and entertainment authority

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - County officials named Dennis Bickmeier the first leader of the new Henrico County Sports and Entertainment Authority Wednesday.

The county established the authority in April of 2021.

Bickmeier has served as the President of the Richmond Raceway since 2011. Bickmeier says he looks forward to serving the county and helping attract more folks to Henrico to live, work and play.

Bickmeier says he plans to "knock on doors" and potentially bring new events here that haven't been here before.

County Manager John Vithoulkas says sports tourism is a huge economic driver for Henrico. Even in 2020 during the pandemic, there were 160 tournaments held. The hope is to increase tourism with the indoor events center at Virginia Center Commons and GreenCity.

During a previous update, the county announced it was moving forward with plans to build a 17,000 seat arena. It would go in the new GreenCity Development near East Parham Road and I-95.

