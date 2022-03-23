Henrico to name first leader of New Sports & Entertainment Authority

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - County officials will name the first leader of the new Henrico County Sports and Entertainment Authority.

The county established the authority in April of 2021. Henrico hosted 160 sports tournaments that the county says generated $59 million in economic impact.

Now Henrico is working to ramp up its sports tourism.

During a previous update, the county announced it was moving forward with plans to build a 17,000 seat arena. It would go in the new “Green City” Development near East Parham Road and I-95.

