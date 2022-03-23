Hatch Local Food Hall opens in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The River City is getting a new food option on the table for those who live in the Manchester area and beyond. On Wednesday morning, Hatch Local Food Hall opened their doors to the community.

This new area includes two different spaces with seven local vendors, a full-service bar, event space, and an outdoor courtyard area.

The food hall is part of a growing mixed-use development of apartments and office spaces along Hull Street in Richmond.

“All the collaboration, all the mentorship that’s been going on behind the scenes and like that will continue as Hatch Local grows, it’s really inspiring,” said Annie Holland, the general manager of Hatch Local.

During the day, customers stopped by to place their orders at restaurants, including Buttermilk and Honey.

“This is definitely a food utopia for Richmond,” said Michael Lindsey, owner of Buttermilk and Honey.

Lindsey also believes this is an opportunity to bring more businesses into the Manchester area.

“It’s just great for the growth of Richmond,” he said. “We really feel like this is a place, a neighborhood we want to be part of.”

Others, including Joya Carlton with Lynx Ventures, also think this is an opportunity to provide more options on the table.

“This has been an underserved community for a long time,” Carlton said.” Hopefully, we can be a small part of bringing more options to the area.”

Beyond the orders, Hatch Local Food Hall leaders believe this is a space to support food entrepreneurship endeavors.

“We like to think of Hatch Local as a restaurant incubator,” Carlton said. ”This is just such a great learning opportunity. We all learn so much having to adapt through the pandemic, and it’s been inspirational to see how the restaurant industry evolve, improve and thrive.”

Hatch Local’s food bar and other vendors are open Wednesday through Sunday.

The food hall is also hiring bartenders, baristas and counter servers. If you’re interested, you can email your resume and a little about yourself to hatchlocal@gmail.com.

