Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert: Frost and freeze potential increasing early next week across central Virginia

Temperatures could drop into the 20s early Monday morning and again Tuesday morning
By Nick Russo
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first half of March was unusually warm across Virginia, but we’re not in the clear from a frost or freeze yet.

A cold Canadian airmass is expected to arrive in central Virginia early next week. As a result, the risk of a frost and/or freeze is increasing for Monday morning and again potentially on Tuesday morning. Temperatures could drop into the upper 20s for several hours before sunrise both days.

Because the first half of the month was warmer than normal, fruit trees are blooming ahead of schedule. For example, at Hanover Peaches in Mechanicsville, the peach trees are already blooming. These trees are susceptible to damage from the cold during the blooming phase, which is a big concern for orchardists across central Virginia.

There is frost and freeze potential early Monday morning as lows drop near 30 and temperatures...
There is frost and freeze potential early Monday morning as lows drop near 30 and temperatures could fall into the upper 20s especially in rural spots.(WWBT)

The average date of last frost is around April 20 in RVA, and our region is not usually 100% safe from a frost or freeze until May 1. For this reason, gardeners typically aren’t recommended to plant anything that could be damaged by frost until mid-April.

Any plants which are susceptible to cold should be brought indoors when a frost or freeze is in the forecast.

We will keep you updated with the First Alert as we get closer to this potential frost/freeze!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

Latest News

Forecast: Rain tonight through Thursday morning
Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday
Forecast: Another nice day Tuesday, then turning unsettled
Forecast: Warming up again for Monday/Tuesday