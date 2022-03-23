First Alert: Frost and freeze potential increasing early next week across central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first half of March was unusually warm across Virginia, but we’re not in the clear from a frost or freeze yet.

A cold Canadian airmass is expected to arrive in central Virginia early next week. As a result, the risk of a frost and/or freeze is increasing for Monday morning and again potentially on Tuesday morning. Temperatures could drop into the upper 20s for several hours before sunrise both days.

Because the first half of the month was warmer than normal, fruit trees are blooming ahead of schedule. For example, at Hanover Peaches in Mechanicsville, the peach trees are already blooming. These trees are susceptible to damage from the cold during the blooming phase, which is a big concern for orchardists across central Virginia.

There is frost and freeze potential early Monday morning as lows drop near 30 and temperatures could fall into the upper 20s especially in rural spots. (WWBT)

The average date of last frost is around April 20 in RVA, and our region is not usually 100% safe from a frost or freeze until May 1. For this reason, gardeners typically aren’t recommended to plant anything that could be damaged by frost until mid-April.

Any plants which are susceptible to cold should be brought indoors when a frost or freeze is in the forecast.

We will keep you updated with the First Alert as we get closer to this potential frost/freeze!

