Deputies seek information in crash at railroad crossing

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about a crash at a railroad crossing.

Officials said the incident happened on March 9 around 1:10 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Chopping Road and Davis Highway in Mineral.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

