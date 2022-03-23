Deputies seek information in crash at railroad crossing

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about a crash at a railroad crossing.

Officials said the incident happened on March 9 around 1:10 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Chopping Road and Davis Highway in Mineral.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.