Crozet-area knitters uniting to support people in Ukraine

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A group in Crozet is coming together to use its passion for a purpose.

“We’re knitting and crocheting, and it has spread all over Virginia at this point,” Knitters Unite: Hats for Ukraine founder Mary Gordon Hall said.

The newly -formed group meets on Tuesdays outside a coffee shop to make blue and yellow hats to support those in Ukraine.

“I wanted to do something and knitting is something I can do,” Hall said.

It started with a simple message online: “I made one of these hats. I made this hat and I posted it on Facebook on my head, and then all my friends started asking,” Hall said. “I asked my friends who wants to make a hat that would go with Ukrainian flag colors with a sunflower on it and so many people joined in as you can see.”

Hal believes these hats are making an impact.

“I’m musician and a songwriter and I can write songs, but I wanted to do something that can reach far, and I think that has the potential starting right here,” Hall said.

They’re knitting for a charitable donation that will help Ukrainians.

Knitter and member of the group, Nana Corley, says this is a time for unity.

“I think it’s just wonderful and not only helping Ukrainian people, but helping us create community, too,” Corley said.

Behind each stitch and style, is a message of hope.

“I was first thinking all the hats would be the same, but now I’m thinking however anyone wants to create a hat the priority is Ukrainian flag colors,” Hall said. “I think a mixture would be really fun.”

If you want to join the group or request a hat, you can visit their Facebook page and send a message.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.