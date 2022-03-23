Crews suspend search overnight for person possibly in the water
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The search is set to resume for someone who might be in the water in Colonial Heights.
Crews suspended their search at Roslyn Landing Park overnight but kept the roads blocked off.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
