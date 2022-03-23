Crews suspend search overnight for person possibly in the water

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The search is set to resume for someone who might be in the water in Colonial Heights.

Crews suspended their search at Roslyn Landing Park overnight but kept the roads blocked off.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.