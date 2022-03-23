Crews continue search for possible person in water in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The search is set to resume for someone who might be in the water in Colonial Heights.

On March 22, at 8:10 p.m., Colonial Heights Police and Fire and Rescue responded to Roslyn Landing Park in reference to a 33-year-old man who had entered the water near the boat ramp and had not resurfaced.

First responders initiated the search and rescue efforts using water rescue craft and unmanned aerial equipment.

Chesterfield’s Water Rescue Team and Virginia State Police are also on scene assisting in the rescue effort.

Teams continued searching until 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and resumed search efforts Wednesday morning.

Roslyn Landing Park is currently closed while search efforts continue.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

