Crews battle overnight garage fire on Fulham Drive

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a garage in Henrico went up in flames overnight.

Crews got to the scene on Fulham Drive near Chamberlayne and found fire shooting through the roof.

It took crews about ten minutes to get it under control.

No one was hurt, and there is no damage to the home. At this point, there’s no word about what sparked the fire.

