Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Crews battle overnight garage fire on Fulham Drive

Crews got to the scene on Fulham Drive near Chamberlayne and found fire shooting through the...
Crews got to the scene on Fulham Drive near Chamberlayne and found fire shooting through the roof.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a garage in Henrico went up in flames overnight.

Crews got to the scene on Fulham Drive near Chamberlayne and found fire shooting through the roof.

It took crews about ten minutes to get it under control.

No one was hurt, and there is no damage to the home. At this point, there’s no word about what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915...
Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico man killed in Hull Street Road shooting identified
Doctor Julia Murphy, with Virginia's COVID-19 response team, says we should expect to see more...
VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield

Latest News

Crews suspended their search at Roslyn Landing Park overnight but kept the roads blocked off.
Crews suspend search overnight for person possibly in the water
RPS school leaders and city council are set to meet on March 22 to discuss plans for the high...
Richmond council, school board come to compromise over George Wythe construction
Council and board come to compromise over George Wythe construction
Council and board come to compromise over George Wythe construction
Police are investigating.
Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield