COVID symptoms or allergies? Heath experts explain when you should get tested

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coughing, tiredness, and runny or stuffy nose. All of these are symptoms of allergies and COVID.

Officials with the West Piedmont Health district say it can be hard to tell the difference between allergies and COVID, because so many of the symptoms can overlap.

They say your behavior is key to determining if you may have COVID or something else. Health officials say to get tested if you have symptoms and you’ve recently been in large crowds or been exposed to someone with COVID, if you’re planning to visit loved ones at high risk, and if you’re experiencing symptoms different than you normally do during allergy season.

They add that, while it seems like we’ve turned a corner with COVID, it’s our responsibility to continue to protect ourselves and others from the spread.

“COVID is not gone. It’s not going to go fully away. It’s always going to be at the back of our minds and a variant could pop up here or there and we need to be ready for that,” explains Nancy Bell of the West Piedmont Heath District.

A link to a chart of symptoms for COVID, allergies, and other illnesses is available here.

